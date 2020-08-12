Super Bowl champion Matt Light not onboard with masks to prevent coronavirus

Matt Light, a three-time Super Bowl champion and former New England Patriots star offensive lineman, said Tuesday he didn’t believe masks were effective to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.

Light made his controversial comments in an interview with WEEI Radio’s “The Greg Hill Show.”

NFL COULD PLAY SATURDAYS IF COLLEGE FOOTBALL SEASON GETS CANCELED: REPORTS

“I respect anybody’s decision to wear a mask or not wear a mask," Light said. "The science is real clear on masks, right? There’s no need to interpret it whether it helps saves lives or not, it doesn’t."

RESEARCHERS URGE 'WIDESPREAD WEARING OF FACE MASKS TO SLOW CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

“It has no real effect," the offensive tackle said. "It makes you feel comfy and warm inside maybe but it doesn’t do anything in the grand scheme of things.”

THE MOST AND LEAST EFFECTIVE CORONAVIRUS FACE MASKS, ACCORDING TO A NEW STUDY

The Centers for Disease Control disagrees with Light’s sentiment. The agency has called on Americans to wear masks to stop the spread of the virus.

CORONAVIRUS CAN TRAVEL MUCH FARTHER THAN 6 FEET IN CERTAIN INDOOR SPACES, STUDY FINDS

“We are not defenseless against COVID-19,” CDC Director Dr. Robert R. Redfield has said. “Cloth face coverings are one of the most powerful weapons we have to slow and stop the spread of the virus – particularly when used universally within a community setting. All Americans have a responsibility to protect themselves, their families, and their communities.”

N95 MASKS USED AGAINST CORONAVIRUS CAN BE DECONTAMINATED WITH RICE COOKER: STUDY

Light said he thinks Americans should make their own decisions when it comes to a mask and not just because the government or someone else is telling them to.

“I think we’re better than that,” he said. “I think this country was founded on principles that don’t just say, ‘Hey, when somebody tells you to do something, even if you look around and know there’s not a fire, don’t believe them when they say there’s smoke’. Like c’mon, we’re better than this,” he added,

VIKINGS' CAMERON SMITH TO UNDERGO OPEN-HEART SURGERY AFTER LEARNING OF ISSUE THROUGH POSITIVE COVID-19 TEST

“I understand that there is a bug out there. There’s a virus and it is causing harm on certain people, no doubt but it does not warrant what we’re looking at right now. The data clearly points to that.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM