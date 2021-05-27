Super Bowl champ takes swipe at Tim Tebow, campaigns for own NFL comeback

Two-time Super Bowl champion Brandon Jacobs said Thursday he wants to make an NFL comeback after seeing how Tim Tebow was able to latch onto the Jacksonville Jaguars last week.

Jacobs, 38, has not played in a regular-season game since the 2013 season with the New York Giants. It was his second stint with the Giants after having spent the previous season with the San Francisco 49ers.

The retired running back tweeted he wanted to make it as a defensive end and took a swipe at Tebow.

"Well since Tebow came back after being off a good bit, I am announcing today that I to will comeback. I will play defensive end for whatever team gives me a chance!!!" he wrote.

"I am really serious about coming back as a defensive end. I can still run, I am strong and there’s no way Tim Tebow is a better athlete than I am. I just need a shot that’s it!! If I can’t cut it I’ll take it like a man. Just give me one chance that’s all!!" he added.

Jacobs played for the Giants for eight years between 2005 and 2011 and again in 2013. He never took a defensive snap.

Tebow last appeared in an NFL regular-season game in 2012 but made appearances in camp for the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles before trying his hand at being a broadcaster and an outfielder in the New York Mets’ organization.

He has faced a tremendous amount of criticism upon his return and his try at tight end. He only had one snap as a receiver in his career during the regular season.

The Jaguars have been willing to give him a shot and make it onto the roster. The starting job for the position is a bit wide open as the team brought in six tight ends in the offseason to compete for at least three spots.