Super Bowl 52 MVP Nick Foles reportedly plans to sign with Jacksonville Jaguars

Super Bowl 52 MVP Nick Foles is reportedly leaving the Philadelphia Eagles and heading south to join the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Foles, 30, is expected to sign a four-year contract with the team worth a total of $88 million, according to NFL.com. The Associated Press reported that the deal includes $50.125 million guaranteed and could be worth up to $102 million with incentives.

The Jaguars are reportedly expected to release quarterback Blake Bortles when Foles signs with the team.

Foles was taken by Philadelphia in the third round of the 2012 NFL Draft and played the first three years of his career with the franchise. He was traded to the then-St. Louis Rams prior to the 2015 season and spent the 2016 season with the Kansas City Chiefs before signing a two-year contract that returned him to the Eagles in 2017.

Foles secured his place in Philadelphia sports history when he led the Eagles to a 41-33 win over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl 52 for their first NFL championship since 1960. In a masterful performance, Foles completed 28 of 43 passes for 373 yards and three touchdowns as well as one interception. He also caught a touchdown pass and was named the game's MVP.

Foles had stepped in to replace starter Carson Wentz, who had suffered a torn ACL late in the season. The Eagles won three of the last four regular season games with Foles at the helm, then defeated the Atlanta Falcons and Minnesota Vikings in the NFC playoffs before taking down the defending champion Patriots.

Last season, Foles stepped in again after Wentz suffered a back injury, leading the Eagles back to the playoffs with wins in their final three regular season games. Foles helped Philadelphia to a 16-15 wild-card victory at Chicago before the Eagles title defense ended with a 20-14 loss at New Orleans in the divisional round.

During his time in Philadelphia, Foles went 25-13 as a starter in the regular season and playoffs He has the highest winning percentage (.676) of any quarterback in franchise history.

Eagles general manager Howie Roseman said in February that "it's hard when you have someone who is incredibly valuable to your organization, the most important position in sports ... but at the same time, [Foles] deserves an opportunity to lead a team. It’s a goal of his to lead another team and lead another locker room, and we feel at this point it’s the right decision."

