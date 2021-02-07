Super Bowl 2021: Chiefs, Bucs projected starters for NFL title game

The Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa By Buccaneers are set to take the field for Super Bowl LV in just a few hours. It will be the Chiefs’ second consecutive Super Bowl appearance and the Buccaneers’ first since the 2002 season.

Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady are the starting quarterbacks for their respective teams. Mahomes will be looking to win back-to-back MVPs and Brady will hope to get his seventh title.

The final injury report showed that Kansas City will be without offensive lineman Eric Fisher and linebacker Willie Gay Jr. Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins was listed as questionable. Kansas City is also without Mitchell Schwartz, who was placed on IR before the Super Bowl.

Tampa Bay wide receiver Antonio Brown and tight end Cameron Brate were both listed as questionable for the game.

Those injuries are likely to have some impact during the game. Fisher and Schwartz were starters and having those holes might hurt the Chiefs against a ferocious Bucs defense.

Here are what the lineups are expected to look like for each team.

CHIEFS OFFENSE: Patrick Mahomes (RB), Clyde Edwards-Helaire (RB), Tyreek Hill (WR), Mecole Hardman (WR), Demarcus Robinson (WR), Travis Kelce (TE), Mike Remmers (LT), Nick Allegretti (LG), Austin Reiter (C), Stefen Wisniewski, (RG), Andrew Wylie (RT)

CHIEFS DEFENSE: Tanoh Kpassagnon (DE), Chris Jones (DT), Derrick Nnadi (DT), Frank Clark (DE), Anthony Hitchens (LB), Damien Wilson (LB), Charvarius Ward (CB), Bashaud Breeland (CB), Rashad Fenton (CB), Daniel Sorensen (FS), Tyrann Mathieu (SS)

CHIEFS SPECIAL TEAMS: Harrison Butker (K), Tommy Townsend (P)

BUCS OFFENSE: Tom Brady (QB), Ronald Jones III (RB), Mike Evans (WR), Chris Godwin (WR), Scotty Miller (WR), Rob Gronkowski (TE), Donovan Smith (LT), Ali Marpet (LG), Ryan Jensen (C), Aaron Stinnie (RG), Tristan Wirfs (RT)

BUCS DEFENSE: Rakeem Nunez-Roches (DT), Ndamukong Suh (DT), Jason Pierre-Paul (LB/DE), Devin White (LB), Lavonte David (LB), Shaq Barrett (LB), Carlton Davis (CB), Antoine Winfield Jr. (SS), Jordan Whitehead (FS), Jamel Dean (CB), Sean Murphy-Bunting (CB)

BUCS SPECIAL TEAMS: Ryan Succop (K), Bradley Pinion (P)

