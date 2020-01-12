Super Bowl LIV time, date and everything you need to know about the game

The Kansas City Chiefs will meet the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV.

Both teams were among the top seeds in the NFL Playoffs and won their conference championship games decisively. The Chiefs defeated the Tennessee Titans, 35-24. The 49ers defeated the Green Bay Packers, 37-20.

The last time the Chiefs made the Super Bowl was in 1970. Kansas City defeated the Minnesota Vikings in Super Bowl IV, 23-7. Kansas City hadn't gotten past the AFC Championship game since then. The 49ers were last in the Super Bowl in 2013. Colin Kaepernick led the team there only to lose to the Baltimore Ravens, 34-31.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the big game.

WHEN IS THE SUPER BOWL?

Super Bowl LIV takes place on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m. ET but there will be pregame coverage on FOX before the game.

WHERE IS IT?

The teams will compete for the coveted Vince Lombardi Trophy in Miami Gardens, Fla. at Hard Rock Stadium -- the home of the Miami Dolphins. Miami is a thriving city in South Florida that is considered one of the top places to party than watch football games these days. But the city will turn into a football town once again come February.

Miami has played host to the Super Bowl 10 times. There were five games played at the Hard Rock Stadium previously but under the names, Joe Robbie, Pro Player, Dolphin Stadium and Sun Life Stadium and there were five games played at the Orange Bowl.

HOW MUCH ARE TICKETS?

The cheapest ticket for Super Bowl LIV is $4,396, according to data provided by Ticket IQ to Fox News. The average ticket price to get into the game is $8,477.

For the high rollers, the most expensive ticket is the Lower Level Prime 118 for $21,577. The cost for an 18-person suite is $299,674.

WHO IS SINGING THE NATIONAL ANTHEM?

Pop superstar Demi Lovato was tapped to sing the national anthem on one of the biggest stages in the world. The star, who has taken a break from performing following her near-life-threatening overdose in July 2018, announced the news that she’ll sing at the Feb. 2 game on her social media.

WHO IS PERFORMING AT HALFTIME?

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will perform during the Super Bowl. Lopez said in January she had high hopes for the performance.

“I cannot tease or reveal, but we are rehearsing,” Lopez told Entertainment Tonight. “I started in December, now it's crunch time. We're all coming back, we're all excited. It's going to be a great show, what can I tell you? We're going to try to give the best Super Bowl ever.”

Jay-Z's Roc Nation company is co-producing the halftime show. The big game and halftime show will air live on Fox and broadcast in 180 countries.

Last year, Maroon 5 headlined the Super Bowl halftime show from the Mercedez-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, with Travis Scott and Outkast’s Big Boi also performing. In prior years Beyonce, Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, Justin Timberlake, and Bruno Mars have taken the coveted stage.

HOW TO THE TEAMS COMPARE?

The Chiefs and the 49ers are two of the best offenses in the NFL, which means the Super Bowl will definitely be a must-watch game if you like to watch teams fly up and down the field.

Kansas City finished the 2019 regular season ranked fifth in points scored and sixth in yards gained. The 49ers finished the season ranked second in points scored and fourth in yards gained.

The game will come down to the defense. San Francisco had a better defense in the regular season. They were ranked eighth in fewest points allowed and second in fewest yards allowed. Kansas City allowed the seventh-fewest points and the 17th fewest yards.

The Chiefs finished 12-4 and won the AFC West division title. The 49ers finished 13-3 and won the NFC West division titles. Both teams had byes in the first round of the NFL playoffs.

Fox News' Tyler McCarthy and Jessica Napoli contributed to this report.