Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker seen rushing to tunnel to meet Timberwolves' Gorgui Dieng after ejections

Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker and Minnesota Timberwolves forward Gorgui Dieng were ejected after an altercation in Tuesday’s game -- and Booker was seen running toward the tunnel to face Dieng.

The incident occurred in the third quarter after Dieng caught Booker with an elbow in a steal attempt. Booker got into the face of Dieng as players from both teams attempted to break up the skirmish. Both players were given double technical fouls and ejected.

Dieng appeared to motion to Booker to meet him in the tunnel and that’s when Booker jetted off the court to meet him. Video captured a security guard trying to restrain Booker from running toward Dieng.

Security was successful in keeping Booker from facing off with Dieng after the two were ejected, according to Arizona Sports.

“He talked to me, I talked to him back,” Dieng said after the game. “I think he tried to hit me. Everybody could see I didn't throw a punch. In this league a lot of guys think they are tough and they are not.”

Booker didn’t address the altercation.

Minnesota won easily, 118-91.

