Suns' Devin Booker bloodied after head bump, returns with stitches

Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker collided with Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley in the third quarter of the teams’ Western Conference Finals playoff matchup on Tuesday night.

The collision occurred with more than three minutes remaining in the frame. Booker was trying to get around Beverley’s solid defense when he bumped heads with him. Beverley was called for a foul while Booker was writhing in pain on the floor.

Booker was bleeding from the bridge of his nose and it appeared Beverley was a little shaken up as well.

The 24-year-old would miss a few minutes of action but returned to the floor with a few stitches in his nose to stop the bleeding.

In 40 minutes, Booker scored 20 points, grabbed four rebounds and dished out five assists. He was coming off a Game 1 in which he downed Los Angeles with 40 points.

Phoenix won the game 104-103 thanks to the heroics from Deandre Ayton.

Ayton scored the game-winner on an alley-oop pass with 0.9 seconds remaining in the game from Jae Crowder.

Ayton finished the game with 24 points and 14 rebounds. Phoenix was led by Cameron Payne, who had 29 points in the Game 2 win.

Phoenix takes the two-game lead to Los Angeles on Thursday night. The Suns have won nine consecutive playoff games – a franchise record.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.