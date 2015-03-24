Sun top Shock with late basket

Tulsa, OK (SportsNetwork.com) - Renee Montgomery's lay-in with less than six seconds left in regulation lifted Connecticut over Tulsa, 78-76, on Saturday night.

The Sun blew a 10-point lead with 3:44 remaining. Skylar Diggins hit the game- tying bucket with 24.3 on the clock to cap the burst.

But Diggins missed the resulting free throw after being fouled by Montgomery, and Katie Douglas secured the ball for Connecticut.

Jordan Hooper missed a shot in the final second for the Shock.

Douglas recorded 18 points for the visitors and Montgomery added 15. Diggins scored a game-high 30 points on 10-of-19 shooting in defeat.