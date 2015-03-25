Sulaimon, Duke takes out Creighton

Rasheed Sulaimon scord 21 points and Seth Curry added 17, as Duke advanced to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament with a 66-50 triumph over Creighton in a third-round Midwest Region contest.

Mason Plumlee tallied 10 points for the second-seeded Blue Devils (29-5), who will face No. 3 seed Michigan State Friday in the regional semifinals at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Sunday's result allowed the Blue Devils became the fourth program in NCAA history to reach 2,000 victories (2,000-839).

Doug McDermott scored 21 and had nine rebounds for the seventh-seeded Bluejays (28-8), who beat Cincinnati on Friday. McDermott shot 4-of-16 from the field, part of a woeful 30.2 percent (16-of-53) performance for Creighton. The Bluejays went 2-of-19 from 3-point range.