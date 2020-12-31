Sugar Bowl 2021: Ohio State vs. Clemson preview, how to watch & more

The Sugar Bowl will be played between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Clemson Tigers on Jan. 1, 2021. The game will be played at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.

The game will determine who goes to the national championship game. The winner of this College Football Playoff game will play the winner of the game between Alabama and Notre Dame.

Ohio State will get a chance at revenge against Clemson after last year’s semifinal game. Clemson beat the Buckeyes, 29-23, to go to the national championship game. The Buckeyes haven’t appeared in the national championship game since the 2014 season, which they won.

This year, Ohio State has only played six games due to the Big Ten Conference’s pandemic-shortened season and some of their games getting canceled because of coronavirus issues. Justin Fields has 1,521 passing yards and 15 touchdown passes in those six games. Trey Sermon, who is coming off of a monster game in the Big Ten championship, leads with 675 rushing yards and has three rushing touchdowns. Ohio State’s Garrett Wilson has 38 catches for 621 yards and five touchdowns. The team will hope to have wide receiver Chris Olave available for this game.

Clemson’s offense is led by Trevor Lawrence. The soon-to-be NFL quarterback missed two games this season because of his own coronavirus issues. Regardless, he still put up 2,753 passing yards and 22 touchdown passes this season. Travis Etienne has 882 rushing yards and Amari Rodgers has 966 receiving yards.

This game also comes with some bulletin board material. Tigers coach Dabo Swinney kept Ohio State out of the top 10 in his final coaches’ poll and has been adamant about a team that has played only six games being left out of the playoff. Ohio State could use that as fuel to propel it in this game.

Ohio State is 5-3 in its last eight postseason games. Clemson is 10-6 in postseason games since Swinney took over. The team has appeared in four national championship games, having won two of them.

SUGAR BOWL INFO

Sponsor: All-State

Date: January 1

Time (ET): 8 pm

TV: ESPN

Location: New Orleans

Stadium: Mercedes-Benz Superdome

SUGAR BOWL RECENT WINNERS

2020: Georgia

2019: Texas

2018: Alabama

2017: Oklahoma

2016: Ole Miss