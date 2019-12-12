Sugar Bowl 2020: Georgia vs. Baylor preview, how to watch and more

The All-State Sugar Bowl will be played between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Baylor Bears on New Year’s Day. The game will be played at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.

Georgia enters the game ranked No. 5 in the nation. They are 11-2 overall and have a 7-1 record in the SEC. They won the SEC East division but lost in the conference championship game. Baylor enters the matchup with an 11-2 overall record and an 8-1 record in the Big 12. They also lost in their conference championship game.

The Bulldogs are entering their 22nd straight bowl appearance and fourth under coach Kirby Smart. Georgia has had double-digit wins in three of the last four seasons under Smart. Jake Fromm leads the team with 2,610 passing yards and 22 touchdown passes. He is probable for the game as he is dealing with an ankle injury. D’Andre Swift is the team’s top rusher with 1,216 yards on the ground and seven rushing touchdowns. George Pickens is the leading receiver with 37 catches for 552 yards and seven touchdowns. Azeez Ojulari has a team-high 4 1/2 sacks.

The Bears make their second straight bowl appearance and ninth out of their last 10 seasons. The Bears’ 11 wins were the most since the 2015 season. Charlie Brewer is the leader with 2,950 passing yards and 20 touchdown passes, but his status is questionable for the team because of a concussion. Gerry Bohanon is the backup, but he’s also dealing with an MCL injury. Bohanon is probable for the team. John Lovett has 637 rushing yards and five touchdowns this season. JaMychal Hasty has 614 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns. Denzel Mims is the leading receiver with 61 catches for 945 yards and 11 touchdowns. James Lynch is one of the top pass rushers in the nation. He has a team-high 12 1/2 sacks. Grayland Arnold leads the team with six interceptions.

The Sugar Bowl will be the fifth matchup between Georgia and Baylor. The Bulldogs have all four wins in the series.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE COLLEGE FOOTBALL BOWL GAME COVERAGE

--

SUGAR BOWL INFO

Sponsor: Allstate

Date: Jan. 1

Time: 8:45 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Stadium: Mercedes-Benz Superdome

Location: New Orleans

--

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

ODDS

Moneyline: Georgia (-280), Baylor (+230)

Spead: Georgia (-7), Baylor (+7)

Over/Under: 41.5; Over (-110), Under (-110)

--

Betting odds courtesy VegasInsider.com