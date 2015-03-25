Stuttgart batters Braunschweig

Braunschweig is realizing just how tough life in the Bundesliga can be as the promoted side sustained a 4-0 home defeat against Stuttgart on Sunday.

The result leaves the team with just one point from its first seven games and it appears as though relegation is a prospect that will hang over the head of the club throughout the season.

Vedad Ibisevic started the scoring five minutes before halftime when he headed home a cross from Alexandru Maxim, who scored five minutes into the second half to double the lead.

Ibrahima Traore stretched the advantage to 3-0 in the 76th when he beat Braunschweig goalkeeper Marjan Petkovic with a shot at his near post, and Traore turned provider on the final goal for Martin Harnik, who scored from close range after nice pass from Traore.

Stuttgart climbs into the top half of the league with the win having earned 10 points from its last four games.

Sunday's other Bundesliga match saw Nurnberg and Werder Bremen play to a 3-3 draw.

Nurnberg went 2-0 down in the opening 34 minutes to an own goal and Eljero Elia's first tally of the season, but the club rallied to level the match at 2-2.

Elia scored again for Bremen in the 66th to restore the lead, but Adam Hlousek scored the equalizer 20 minutes from time to earn a point for his side.