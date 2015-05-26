Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Sports
Published
Last Update May 3, 2016

Struggling with NASCAR's rules package, Bowyer and Stewart look for success on short tracks

By | Associated Press
The pit crew for NASCAR Sprint Cup Series driver Tony Stewart (14) push his car to the inspection station at Richmond International Raceway in Richmond, Va., Friday, April 24, 2015. (AP Photo/Scott P. Yates)

The pit crew for NASCAR Sprint Cup Series driver Tony Stewart (14) push his car to the inspection station at Richmond International Raceway in Richmond, Va., Friday, April 24, 2015. (AP Photo/Scott P. Yates) (The Associated Press)

RICHMOND, Va. – Clint Bowyer is having a terrible year.

Tony Stewart, too.

The veteran drivers have struggled through most of the first eight races this year before breakthrough performances last weekend at Bristol. As they rolled into Richmond International Raceway, neither driver believes they've turned a corner.

But they both believe they can be competitive Saturday night at Richmond.

Why? Because the current NASCAR rules package both are struggling with doesn't necessarily dictate their fate at Richmond, a short track where driver ability can still trump aerodynamics, horsepower and ill-handling race cars.