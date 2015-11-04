Strong will take a mulligan on prediction of no more 5-loss seasons

Texas coach Charlie Strong is struggling through a second season with at least five losses. Kevin Jairaj USA TODAY Sports

So much for predictions. And perhaps so much for the Texas Longhorns' 2015 season?

Coach Charlie Strong declared last season that there would be no more five-loss seasons as long as he was coaching the Longhorns. Well, it only took eight games to get there in season No. 2 for the former Louisville coach.

Strong made that statement after Texas won three consecutive games after starting 3-5, which sounds awfully familiar because that's exactly where the Longhorns sit heading into Saturday's must-not-lose game against woeful Kansas.

Then comes a final three-game stretch at West Virginia, home against Texas Tech and at Baylor. Assuming the Longhorns don't lose to the Jayhawks, they'll need to win two of those final three to match last season's regular-season mark of 6-6 and become eligible for another lower-tier bowl game.

So what did Strong have to say about his 2014 prediction during his weekly press conference Monday?

"I can make those predictions, but it doesn't always happen," Strong said. "So there's not much I can do about it. We've just got to keep playing."

Playing two of those final three games on the road could be especially detrimental to the Longhorns's bowl hopes. Texas is 0-3 in road games and have scored a total of 10 points in those games after being blanked by Iowa State 24-zip last Saturday.

But Strong said he's not concerned about his squad's mental toughness despite the evidence of the results.

"I don't think they're soft at all," Strong said. "They have some mental toughness to them … When we go on the road, we're going to get the [other] team's best, but we've got to be able to match their best. And we haven't done it on the road."

Not even close.

(h/t Star-Telegram)