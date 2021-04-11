Expand / Collapse search
New York Mets
Stroman unhappy Mets allowed him to start in rain

Stroman took to Twitter during the rain delay to express his displeasure

Associated Press
Marcus Stroman was unhappy that the New York Mets began Sunday's game against the Miami Marlins in a steady rain, which interrupted his outing after nine pitches.

The game began at 1:10 p.m. and was stopped by plate umpire D.J. Reyburn after seven minutes.

Home teams decide whether to start games. Once a game has begun, umpires decide whether to stop play because of bad weather.

Stroman took to Twitter during the rain delay to express his displeasure.

"This game should have never been started. Not smart at all," Stroman tweeted. "Those conditions put everyone at risk. Beyond happy no players on either side were injured. Hate that I have to wait another 5 days to pitch again. That’s a miserable feeling."

While Mets manager Luis Rojas started Stroman, Miami manager Don Mattingly opted to use reliever John Curtiss as an opener. The Marlins were batting in the top of the first.