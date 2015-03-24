Stitt takes over as Montana football coach

Missoula, MT (SportsNetwork.com) - The University of Montana named Bob Stitt as its new head football coach on Tuesday.

The 50-year-old Stitt, the 36th head coach in Montana's tradition-rich program, has guided the Colorado School of Mines for the past 15 seasons, going 108-62. His 2014 team went 10-2 and qualified for the NCAA Division II football playoffs.

Stitt is a 1987 graduate of Doane College. He will be formally introduced at a press conference on Friday at Montana's Washington-Grizzly Stadium.

Stitt replaces Mick Delaney, who retired after leading Montana to a 9-5 record and the FCS playoffs. Delaney was 24-14 in three seasons with the Grizzlies.