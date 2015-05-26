Expand / Collapse search
Sports
Published
Last Update May 2, 2016

Stevenson outpoints Bika to retain WBC light heavy belt

By | Sports Network

Quebec City, QC (SportsNetwork.com) - Adonis "Superman" Stevenson knocked down challenger Sakio Bika twice en route to earning a unanimous decision and successfully defending his WBC light heavyweight title Saturday in his native Quebec.

Stevenson (26-1) floored Bika with a left hand in the sixth round and again in the ninth to make his fifth defense of the belt he captured with a knockout of Chad Dawson in June of 2013.

Judges scored the fight 115-111, 116-110 and 115-110 in favor of the 37-year- old Stevenson.

Bika (32-7) has now lost his last two bouts, having dropped a unanimous decision to Anthony Dirrell to relinquish the WBC super middleweight title last August.