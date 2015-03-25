Steve Spagnuolo joins Ravens' staff

The Baltimore Ravens have hired former St. Louis Rams head coach Steve Spagnuolo as a full-time senior defensive consultant for the 2013 season.

Spagnuolo, 53, spent last season as the defensive coordinator for the New Orleans Saints, whose defense ranked last in the NFL (440.1 yards per game) and allowed the most yards in a single-season in NFL history (4,681).

Before joining the Saints, Spagnuolo was the head coach in St. Louis, where he went 10-38 over three seasons with the Rams.

Spagnuolo and Ravens head coach John Harbaugh worked together for nine years in Philadelphia (1999-2007), with Harbaugh serving as the Eagles' special teams coordinator and defensive backs coach, while Spagnuolo was a defensive assistant, defensive backs coach and linebackers coach.