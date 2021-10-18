Steve Nash says he didn't listen to Kyrie Irving's Instagram Live vax stance

Last week, Nets’ star Kyrie Irving went live on Instagram to explain to the world why he was choosing to remain unvaccinated. Nets head coach Steve Nash was asked before Thursday’s preseason game about his thoughts on the video — Nash claims he didn’t watch it.

A pro-vaxxer didn’t bother to hear the other side’s point of view because they agree and haven’t changed their mind despite science? No one should be shocked to read this.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I didn’t listen to it, and I’ve pretty much said everything I’ve had to say about it," Nash said. "If something changes. we’ll talk about it."

Nash was then asked how he’s planning on handling the questions on Irving’s absence.

"It’s going to come up throughout the year," he said. "It may not be an everyday thing like it is now, but I’m sure it’s going to come up here and there. But we’re pros. We understand. We know the media has a job to do, so it’s on us to focus in on our job and answer the questions. We are not going to get irritated at what you all ask. It’s part of the job."

FROM 'BOTTOM OF TOTEM POLE,' NBA BEGINS ITS CLIMB IN 1950S

Steve Nash is essentially saying he expects the Kyrie questions to fade because he won’t be as relevant after awhile. The same will be assumed when millions of Americans quit their jobs over the vaccine mandates because our pro-vax community believes they can move on without us. Don’t like the new standards? Then forever-maskers like Steve Nash, who haven’t stood up for Irving during any step of this process, will find a way to move on without you. Their only support is a hand on Irving’s shoulder hoping he follows their lead like a Jim Jones cult.

Nash mentioned how necessary it was for him and the rest of his team to "focus on jobs", but isn’t a head coach supposed to back his players? The line is when your own players ask for medical freedom.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Irving claimed that he was promised he could play regardless of his vaccination status. However, the NBAPA voted to disallow players in New York and California to participate while unvaccinated. Not only that, but their game checks would be forked over as well. It’s not surprising to watch Steve Nash tell our media he won’t add anything to the Irving situation until his vaccination status changes — the end’s always justify the means for this group of followers. Medical ultimatums is apparently the new way of life.