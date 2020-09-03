Steve Nash becomes Brooklyn Nets' next head coach

Steve Nash will be the next head coach of the Brooklyn Nets.

The Hall of Fame point guard and the Nets agreed to a four-year deal for him to take over as the coach replacing interim coach Jacque Vaughn, who took over the role after the team fired Kenny Atkinson earlier in the season, ESPN first reported Thursday.

"After meeting with a number of highly accomplished coaching candidates from diverse backgrounds, we knew we had a difficult decision to make," general manager Sean Marks said in a press release. "In Steve, we see a leader, communicator, and mentor who will garner the respect of our players. I have had the privilege to know Steve for many years. One of the great on-court leaders in our game, I have witnessed firsthand his basketball acumen and selfless approach to prioritize team success. His instincts for the game, combined with an inherent ability to communicate with and unite players towards a common goal, will prepare us to compete at the highest levels of the league. We are excited to welcome Steve, Lilla, Lola, Bella, Matteo, Luca, and Ruby to Brooklyn."

Nash is a legend but has no coaching experience in the NBA.

He played 18 seasons in the NBA with the Dallas Mavericks, Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Lakers. He was an eight-time All-Star, seven-time All-NBA First Team nominee, two-time NBA MVP, and led the league in assists five times.

He retired from the NBA during the middle of the 2013-14 season over health concerns.

After he retired, Nash became a consultant for the Golden State Warriors in 2015. He eventually formed a relationship with Kevin Durant, who later signed with the Nets.

"I am honored to have this opportunity with such a first-class organization and would like to thank Sean, Joe, and his wife, Clara, for having faith in my ability to lead this team forward," Nash said. "Coaching is something I knew I wanted to pursue when the time was right, and I am humbled to be able to work with the outstanding group of players and staff we have here in Brooklyn. I am as excited about the prospects of the team on the court as I am about moving to Brooklyn with my family and becoming impactful members of this community."

Brooklyn has not been the most successful team in the NBA in recent years. The team was bounced out of the playoffs two seasons in a row. Atkinson began the 2019-20 season as the team’s head coach after taking over in 2016. The Nets surprised the league by making the playoffs in 2019 but failed to get past the first round. He was fired after 62 games in 2019-20.

Brooklyn has tried the no-experience coach experiment before.

Jason Kidd was the team’s head coach for the 2013-14 season and the team made it as far as the Eastern Conference semi-finals. He was traded to the Milwaukee Bucks after seeking a larger role in the organization.

Brooklyn is expected to have a healthy team led by Durant and Kyrie Irving next season.