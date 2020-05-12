Steve Nash remembers asking Michael Jordan for his sneakers during a game in 1996

All-time great point guard Steve Nash recalled the first time he went toe-to-toe with Michael Jordan in 1996. Nash, who was a rookie with the Phoenix Suns, faced the Chicago Bulls twice in the first month of the season.

In an interview with TNT, Nash remembers when he had to guard Jordan during a possession and after Jordan hit his famous fadeaway over him, a conversation between the two occurred.

“[Michael Jordan] comes over to me and says, ‘You were at a slight disadvantage.’ MJ just scored on me, he’s letting me have it in a fun way this is unbelievable,” Nash said. “I laugh and I go, 'Can I have your shoes after the game?'”

Jordan gave Nash his red-and-white Jordan 12s after the second meeting between the Suns and Bulls that season. After the first game, Nash’s teammate Chucky Brown asked Jordan for his sneakers and it sparked Nash to do the same thing in the second game in Phoenix.

Jordan’s Bulls came away with a 113-99 victory over the Suns, which improved Chicago to 11-0 on the season and dropped Nash’s Suns to an 0-10 record.