Steve Kerr on Warriors' outlook during shutdown: 'It feels like the end of the season for our team'

Golden State Warriors' coach Steve Kerr said Tuesday the team is operating as if the season is over.

The Warriors have had a tough year being without Klay Thompson and losing Stephen Curry very early in the season. Golden State had been at the bottom of the Western Conference for most of the season and wouldn’t have made the playoffs even if the season wasn’t canceled over the coronavirus pandemic.

“It feels like the offseason,” Kerr told reporters during a conference call, according to ESPN. “And, in fact, we had a Zoom call, Bob Myers and I got on a Zoom with our players, our whole roster last week. And it was just a chance to check-in, but it was also a chance for Bob to update the players on his contact with the league and the latest news, but it also kind of felt like our annual team exit meeting. Our coaching staff and I have been undergoing staff evaluations, offseason plans, so we are absolutely in offseason mode right now.”

Kerr said the team wasn’t concerned with the NBA possibly returning this season.

“The suspension came at an interesting time, and it really made a difference, depending on where your team stood in the standings,” he said. “So I've talked to some of my fellow coaches who are coaching teams that are right in the thick of the playoff hunt. They're trying desperately to stay in touch with their team, some of them are even doing group workouts on Zoom with their training staff, and they're trying to find hoops for their players to shoot at where they're able to do so.”

Kerr said the team was out of it even as the season was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“It feels like the end of the season for our team,” he said. “It just does. We don't know anything officially. There's still a chance the league could ask us to come back and play some games, but given what we went through this season, with all the injuries and the tough record, it's been more of the case of we're staying in touch with guys, but everybody is just sort of assuming that this is kind of it.”

Golden State was 15-50 when the league suspended play. The 15 wins were the fewest amount of victories the team has had since 2011-12 when Golden State finished 23-43.

The last time they finished with fewer than 20 wins was in 2000-01 when the team was 17-65. Antwan Jamison was the team’s best player at the time.