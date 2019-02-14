Steve Kerr goes on epic meltdown after Warriors' Draymond Green receives controversial flagrant foul

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr flipped out Wednesday after a controversial flagrant foul call on forward Draymond Green late in the Warriors' 129-107 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers.

With fewer than four minutes to play in the fourth quarter, Trail Blazers center Zach Collins appeared to go up for a shot while in the key, where he was met by Green who appeared to foul him. Green hit Collins in the arm and the ball went flying. The contact didn’t appear to be anything out of the ordinary.

The referees, however, reviewed the foul and upgraded it to a flagrant 1, causing Kerr to become infuriated. He was given two technical fouls and was ejected for the elongated outburst.

After the game, Kerr addressed the call while talking to media outlets, including The Athletic.

“I was just shocked that that was called a flagrant foul,” he said. “I don’t remember how that’s determined. I don’t remember if that’s determined in New York or if it’s the officials on the floor, but that was head-scratching that that could be called a flagrant foul. The guy is going to go in for a dunk. You have to make sure he doesn’t dunk it. I told [the official] that I begged to differ.”

It’s unclear whether Kerr will face discipline for yelling at the officials.