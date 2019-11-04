Washington Nationals' Stephen Strasburg denies snubbing Trump at White House

World Series MVP pitcher Stephen Strasburg is not going to put up with the Internet’s “fake news.”

That was the hashtag he used showing a video of him and the Washington Nationals celebrating their victory at the White House with President Trump.

Strasburg had been accused of snubbing Trump in a deceptively trimmed viral video, as USA TODAY reported, so the 31-year-old right-hander tweeted the full video showing him shaking hands with the president.

Strasburg went 5-0 in the MLB postseason as the Nationals won their first world championship in franchise history.

Strasburg has opted out of the final four years of his contract, making him a free agent. The decision meant he was leaving $100 million on the table – with the prospect of earning more, either from the Nationals or another team.

The Nationals defeated the Houston Astros in seven games to win the World Series this past Wednesday, coming back from a 3-2 series deficit.

They were the first World Series winner with all four victories coming on the road.

The Nationals have been celebrating across D.C. on their whirlwind victory tour.

The team paraded down Constitution Avenue on Saturday and celebrated at the Washington Capitals hockey game Sunday night.