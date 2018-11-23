Expand / Collapse search
Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry involved in multi-car crash

Lucia I. Suarez Sang
By Lucia I. Suarez Sang | Fox News
Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry was involved in a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 24 in Oakland, California, on Friday morning but escaped unscathed.

California Highway Police told KGO-TV that Curry was driving westbound on the Oakland side of the Caldecott Tunnel around 9 a.m. local time when he was hit twice.

A police spokesman said a car spun out, hitting Curry’s black Porsche before he was hit a second time when a car rear-ended him.

No injuries were reported.

CHP said the weather – it’s been raining in parts of California – likely played a role in the crash.

The 30-year-old is recovering from a groin injury and is not expected to play against the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night.

The Golden State Warriors star has not publicly commented on the crash.

Lucia I. Suarez Sang is a Reporter for FoxNews.com. Follow her on Twitter @luciasuarezsang