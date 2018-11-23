Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry involved in multi-car crash

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry was involved in a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 24 in Oakland, California, on Friday morning but escaped unscathed.

California Highway Police told KGO-TV that Curry was driving westbound on the Oakland side of the Caldecott Tunnel around 9 a.m. local time when he was hit twice.

A police spokesman said a car spun out, hitting Curry’s black Porsche before he was hit a second time when a car rear-ended him.

No injuries were reported.

CHP said the weather – it’s been raining in parts of California – likely played a role in the crash.

The 30-year-old is recovering from a groin injury and is not expected to play against the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night.

The Golden State Warriors star has not publicly commented on the crash.