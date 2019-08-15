Stephanie Frappart makes history during European Super Cup

Stephanie Frappart on Wednesday became the first female referee to officiate a major European men’s soccer final when Liverpool took on Chelsea in the European Super Cup.

Frappart, of France, led a team of predominantly female officials, with Manuela Nicolosi of France and Michelle O’Neal from the Republic of Ireland serving as assistant referees. Frappart had a taste of the bright lights when she was the head referee during the Women’s World Cup final in July.

Liverpool ultimately defeated Chelsea on penalties to win the Super Cup, but it was Frappart who received stellar reviews for her officiating during the match.

“They were really good,” Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said of the officials, according to the club’s official website. “Whatever you could have thought before the game, there was pressure on them like hell with an historic moment. Staying by yourself, staying calm and do what you have to do, decide very important things in a very difficult and intense game, I couldn't have more respect, to be honest. It was really a brilliant performance.”

Frappart said before the match that she and her crew were ready.

“We had to prove us physically, technically and tactically that we have the same than the men. So I am not afraid about that. So I think nothing changed for me,” she said, according to CBS News.