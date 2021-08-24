Steph Curry’s parents divorcing after being married for 33 years

After over three decades of marriage, Sonya and NBA great Dell Curry are calling it quits.

The parents of three-time NBA champion Steph Curry and 76ers sharpshooter Seth Curry are divorcing, according to TMZ. Sonya reportedly filed for divorce on June 14 in North Carolina, court records reveal. The divorce proceedings are still ongoing, a court official told the website.

It’s unclear why the the longtime couple split. Sonya and Dell, along with their kids, including daughter Sydel Curry, have not addressed the situation.

Sonya and Dell have become popular fixtures around the NBA. They’re often seen sitting courtside in matching team gear cheering on Steph and the Warriors, while splitting their time to support Seth — who had stints with the Kings, Trail Blazers and Mavericks before landing in Philadelphia in 2020.

Dell played in the NBA from 1986 until 2002, and retired as the Charlotte Hornets’ all-time leader in points (9,839) and 3-point field goals made (929). He currently serves as a color commentator on Hornets broadcasts.

Sonya and Dell married in 1988, the same year Steph was born. The couple welcomed Seth in 1990, and daughter Sydel in 1994.

They have four grandchildren — Steph and Ayesha Curry’s daughters, Riley and Ryan, and son Canon Jack, and Seth and Callie Rivers’ daughter, Carter. Seth married NBA coach Doc Rivers’ daughter in 2019.

Sydel is expecting her first child, a baby boy, with husband Damion Lee, a guard for Golden State.

Sonya and Dell first met while they were student-athletes at Virginia Tech, and connected on a recruiting trip for Sonya, who was an all-conference volleyball player for the Hokies.

This story first appeared in the New York Post.