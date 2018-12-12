Steph Curry's bizarre US moon landing comments spark flood of hilarious Twitter questions

NBA star Steph Curry has been over the moon after winning each of his three championships -- and, to him, that's closer to the lunar surface than anyone else has gotten.

Curry claims he doesn't want to "start conspiracies" but his loony lunar doubts about the U.S. moon landings is one giant leap too far for many fans, who questioned if the statement was a publicity stunt and peppered the Golden State Warriors' point guard with plenty of probing questions Tuesday.

A day earlier, speaking as a guest on the "Winging It" podcast, Curry asked hosts Vince Carter, Kent Bazemore and Annie Finberg, as well as his teammate Andre Iguodala, whether they believed man ever truly made it to the moon. When the group voiced skepticism about moon missions -- despite NASA's insurmountable proof -- Curry agreed and jokingly added, "They're going to come get us."

On Tuesday afternoon, Curry retweeted an article about his denial of the moon landings, sharing an emoji wearing a pair of shades.

STEPH CURRY SAYS HE DOESN'T BELIEVE IN US MOON LANDINGS: REPORT

NASA even invited Curry to take a tour of one of its lunar labs, which contains hundreds of pounds of moon rocks and information about the Apollo moon missions.

"There's lots of evidence NASA landed 12 American astronauts on the moon from 1969-1972. We'd love for Mr. Curry to tour the lunar lab at our Johnson Space Center in Houston, perhaps the next time the Warriors are in town to play the Rockets," NASA spokesman Allard Beutel told Space.com.

Former NASA astronaut Scott Kelly even requested a "talk" with Curry, inviting the player to direct message him on Twitter.

Curry hasn't expounded on his initial remarks, but he did host a Twitter Q&A about his new shoes Tuesday night — and the conversation was "out of this world," with many fans flooding the star's feed with hilarious moon-related questions.

NBA'S STEPH CURRY RESPONDS TO GIRL, 9, WHO WAS 'DISAPPOINTED' BY STAR'S 'BOY'S SNEAKER'

"#AskSteph Will there be a moon pair of the Curry 6's??" one Twitter user asked.

"#AskSteph are the Curry 6 built to walk on the moon? will u be the 1st to walk on the moon with the Curry 6?" another joked.

"I heard the first human footsteps on the moon were taken in Curry 6's can you confirm #AskSteph," one Twitter user pondered.

"Will you send the 6 to the Moon #AskSteph," a man prodded.

Curry, however, seemed to sidestep all of the space-related questions. Instead, he focused on inquiries about the design of his new shoe and one of his greatest achievements on the basketball court.

It's unclear whether Curry will ever clarify his position on U.S. moon landings, but he did promise another Q&A "soon," giving fans another opportunity to get a response.