Steph Curry gives rare fiery speech to Warriors teammates during loss to Clippers

Steph Curry is arguably one of the greatest shooters in NBA history and, with his success, it has been rare to see the Golden State Warriors star get frustrated on the sideline.

On Thursday night, Curry was seen giving a passionate speech in the third quarter to his teammates as the team was on the verge of a 26-point loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.

"It's always about what's happening in the moment. That's just basketball. Trying to bring competitiveness and leadership in different type of ways," Curry explained after the game was over, via The Athletic.

The Warriors dropped to 19-19 with the loss and are still in the mix for a playoff berth, being only two games behind the Dallas Mavericks in the loss column in the Western Conference standings.

Curry has had a solid season coming off the coronavirus-shortened season in 2019-20, which also saw him miss significant time with a hand injury.

On Thursday, he was 6-for-16 from the floor including 1-for-8 from three-point range. The one three-pointer he made continued his streak of consecutive games with a three-pointer made. He is now at 98 straight games with a three-pointer — the third most in NBA history. He owns the record for most consecutive games with a three with 157 games from 2014 to 2016.

He will have to continue to pour it on from deep for the Warriors to have a better chance of getting into the postseason.