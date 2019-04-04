NBA star Steph Curry reveals he’s been hitting 3's with blurry vision

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry just might have proven his prowess as one of the greatest shooters to ever step foot on an NBA court when on Wednesday he revealed he recently started wearing contact lenses to correct his blurry vision.

Curry, who holds the NBA record of hitting 402 three-pointers in a single season (2015-2016), told Marcus Thompson II of the Athletic that he’s always had issues with his eyes.

"I had gotten so used to squinting for so long," he told the sports website. "It was just normal."

The 31-year-old told the Athletic that he recently learned his blurry vision was caused by astigmatism brought on by a degenerative eye disease called Keratoconus.

Keratoconus occurs when the normally round cornea becomes thin and takes on a conal shape. The change prevents the light that enters the eye from being focused correctly, resulting in blurry vision, according to the American Optometric Association’s website.

Curry said he credits the contact lenses with helping him snap out of a shooting slump last month.

"It's like the whole world has opened up," he said.

Curry is shooting 48.7 percent from 3-point territory since mid-March, according to NBA.com.

After Tuesday’s game against the Denver Nuggets, Curry had made 340 three-pointers this season, his second-highest total. His three-pointer with 7:22 left gave him five or more 3's in a career-best nine straight games and moved the two-time MVP (16,236) past Chris Mullin (16,235) for fourth place on the Warriors' all-time points list.

Curry and the Warriors next face the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.