Steelers star Antonio Brown benched after dispute with Ben Roethlisberger, report says

Pittsburgh Steelers star receiver Antonio Brown was benched last week following a heated dispute with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger during practice, according to a report.

Brown, 30, chose not to attend practice following the feud with the quarterback on Wednesday, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported. The report stated Brown became “disgusted” during practice and threw a football in the direction of Roethlisberger. Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports described the dispute as "fairly ugly."

Following the alleged dispute, Brown did not show up to the team’s walk-through practice on Saturday and a meeting later that night at the team’s hotel. Citing sources, the paper reported Brown did not appear on the field during the team’s last game Sunday against the Bengals and left the stadium at halftime.

Brown was listed questionable on the injury report just prior to the game. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said Brown had his knee tested after he “didn’t feel comfortable enough to [practice].” Tomlin is expected to address the media Wednesday for an end-of-season press conference.

Brown has had a tumultuous 2018. Last year, he threatened reporter Jesse Washington because he didn’t like his piece for The Undefeated titled, “Antonio Brown is an Instagram All-Pro. But is that the full picture?” Brown was accused of nearly striking a toddler with one of the pieces of large furniture he hurled from a 14th-story balcony during an outburst in April, a lawsuit stated.

Brown finished the season with 15 touchdowns and 104 catches for 1,297 yards. Despite winning the game against the Bengals on Sunday, the Steelers will miss the postseason for the first time since 2013. The Indianapolis Colts clinched the last wild-card spot after beating the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos and the Associated Press contributed to this report.