Steelers pick up seventh consecutive victory, off to historic start

The Pittsburgh Steelers are 7-0.

The strong Steelers defense hung tough in the final two minutes of the game to pick up their seventh straight win of the 2020 season, 28-24 over the Baltimore Ravens, and kept their stranglehold on the AFC North division.

PATRICK MAHOMES TOSSES 5 TOUCHDOWN PASSES IN CHIEFS WIN

The Steelers got Lamar Jackson and the Ravens offense to fumble the ball on fourth down on their second-to-last drive. And after punting the ball away, they got Jackson to throw a late incompletion on a pass to the end zone to end the game.

Pittsburgh’s defense started out great and finished strong.

Robert Spillane returned a Jackson interception 33 yards for a touchdown. Rooke linebacker Alex Highsmith also had an interception in the win. Spillane and Vince Williams each had fumble recoveries as well.

DOLPHINS' TUA TAGOVAILOA TOSSES FIRST CAREER TD VS. RAMS

Ben Roethlisberger threw the go-ahead touchdown pass for Chase Claypool with 7:42 remaining in the game. Neither team would score after that touchdown.

Roethlisberger was 21-for-32 with 182 passing yards and two touchdown passes. The other TD pass was to Eric Ebron. James Conner scored a touchdown on the ground. He had 47 rushing yards on 15 carries.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Jackson struggled a bit. He was 13-for-28 with 208 passing yards and was held to just 6 yards on the ground. He had two touchdown passes in the game – one to Miles Boykin and the other to Marquise Brown.

The Steelers have won their first seven games of a season for the first time since 1978 when Chuck Noll was leading the team as head coach and Terry Bradshaw was zipping passes. They would lose their eighth game.