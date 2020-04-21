Steelers GM Kevin Colbert 'prepared' to draft a quarterback if it 'makes sense'

Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert isn’t ruling anything out during this year’s NFL Draft and that includes the possibility of adding another quarterback to the roster.

Colbert expressed his confidence in veteran quarterback Ben Roethlisberger during an interview with the media on Monday but made it clear that the Steelers would not pass up on the opportunity to draft a rookie for the position if it “makes sense,” according to the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review.

“If any pick makes sense at any time, then of course we’ll make those picks.”

“You feel good about No. 7, Ben, coming back,” he continued. “We know what we have in Mason [Rudolph]. And, you know, we’ll see where we go. But we will be prepared for [a potential pick at] any position regardless of who we have on our current team.”

Roethlisberger, 38, only played two games last season after sustaining an elbow injury in Week 2. Mason Rudolph and Devlin Hodges both had the chance to prove they were fit for the starting role but after going 8-8, the Steelers could possibly be searching for a new quarterback.

Colbert’s comments come just days after Roethlisberger expressed confidence in his ability to perform this season, regardless of the draft outcome.

“They have to do what they have to do,” he said during an interview with SiriusXM NFL Radio.

“We’ve got some quarterbacks on the roster but if they feel like there’s a better one out there then they got to go get him. And that’s their prerogative. That’s why they’re the owners, the GMs and the coaches and we just play. It’s not going to change my mindset, my mentality, my motivation. I’m trying to come off an injury, so I’m going to give it everything I have.”