Steelers' Najee Harris dashes to first career touchdown in loss to Raiders

Pittsburgh Steelers star running back Najee Harris is finally on the board.

The Steelers’ first-round pick out of Alabama hauled in a reception from quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and took it down the left sideline for 25 yards and dove into the endzone for the first touchdown of his career.

Harris finished with 10 carries for 38 yards on the ground and added five receptions for 43 yards with the one score. The Steelers, however, suffered a 23-17 home loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday afternoon.

Harris had another highlight-worthy play in the first quarter. He delivered a nasty stiff arm on Raiders defensive back Johnathan Abram and came away with a 9-yard reception.

In the win against the Buffalo Bills in Week 1, Harris had 45 rushing yards on 16 carries and played in 100% of the team’s snaps.

Pittsburgh selected Harris in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Alabama. The Crimson Tide running back, who was fresh off of a national championship, has quickly made an impact on the Steelers’ offense since the first week of the season.