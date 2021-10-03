Steelers' Minkah Fitzpatrick's would-be touchdown called back, fans not happy

Pittsburgh Steelers fans expressed their unhappiness with referees during the team’s Week 4 game against the Green Bay Packers.

It appeared the Steelers were going to score after safety Minkah Fitzpatrick blocked Mason Crosby field goal and returned it 75 yards to the end zone. However, the play was negated after Steelers cornerback was ruled offsides during the special teams play.

Steelers fans hoping for an upset of the Packers and reigning 2020 NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers were dealt a setback before halftime.

Green Bay took a 17-10 lead into the locker room.

Fitzpatrick had five tackles in the half. The two-time All-Pro selection had 20 tackles through the first three games of the season. He has yet to force a turnover.

The Steelers’ lone touchdown came on a pass from Ben Roethlisberger to Diontae Johnson. Roethlisberger was 9-for-14 with 104 passing yards and the score. Johnson was leading with four catches for 62 yards. He was the only Steelers player to have more than one catch at the break.

Rodgers also threw a touchdown before the half to Randall Cobb. Rodgers also had a rushing touchdown. He was 13-for-22 with 144 yards and the score. Cobb led the Packers with three catches for 43 yards.