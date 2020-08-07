Steelers' Mike Tomlin not 'extremely confident' about 2020 NFL season over coronavirus pandemic

Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin didn’t appear to be too hopeful about the 2020 NFL season getting underway during the coronavirus pandemic as some other players have been.

Tomlin was asked as part of a two-part question during a video conference with reporters Thursday what gave him confidence that the NFL could actually have a season.

“…I don’t know if I am extremely confident. I respect the challenges these circumstance has presented to other leagues, some of which we are witnessing. I think we are all proceeding with caution and working extremely hard not to become part of that,” Tomlin said, according to The Athletic.

“We have some people in leadership positions — [NFL chief medical officer Dr. Allen Sills] — and others medical professionals who have led the charge for us globally in the NFL and we are working out tails off to adhere to it and hoping that is enough coupled with personal decision-making that needs to be exhibited continually by our guys throughout the course of this.”

More than 65 players decided to opt out of the 2020 season before Thursday’s 4 p.m. ET deadline. Tomlin said he wasn’t aware of any players from the Steelers deciding to opt out.

The NFL has planned to go on with the season as scheduled. Training camps began to open last week.