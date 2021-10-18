Steelers' Mike Tomlin on late 4th quarter review: 'It was an embarrassment'

Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin took issue with the sequence of events right before the end of the fourth quarter in a game against the Seattle Seahawks that his team won in overtime Sunday night.

Geno Smith was leading the Seahawks down the field in hopes of tying the game and sending it into overtime. He threw a pass to DK Metcalf and the wide receiver fumbled it as he was trying to get out of bounds. His teammate Freddie Swain recovered and the Seahawks rushed to the line to clock the ball with 2 seconds left.

Officials, instead, stopped the game to review the fumble. The game stopped for a few minutes while the referees reviewed and allowed the Seahawks to huddle. When the dust settled, the Seahawks spiked the ball to stop the clock and Jason Myers kicked the field goal to tie the game.

"I hated it," Tomlin said of the final plays of the fourth quarter. "I just hated it. I cannot believe that game was stopped to confirm catch, no catch in that moment. That's all I'm going to say.

"That's all I'm going to say. It was an embarrassment."

Chris Boswell would kick the game-winning field goal after T.J. Watt stripped Smith of the football.

Tomlin praised the veteran kicker and the special teams unit.

"We've got a great deal of confidence in Boz. Obviously, he's been here and done it at a high level for a long time, but I've got to compliment our snapper and holder. They're new to us and, in some instances, new to pro ball, and they didn't blink either," he added. "Young Pressley [Harvin III] holding those balls in big moments. We're appreciative of everybody involved. A field goal is a snap-hold-kick, so I'd be remiss if I didn't acknowledge the efforts of all three men involved."