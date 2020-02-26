Pittsburgh Steelers' Maurkice Pouncey goes on expletive rant against proposed CBA

Pittsburgh Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey was the loudest voice to take issue with the Collective Bargaining Agreement negotiations between the players and NFL owners.

Pouncey wasn't afraid to show his thoughts on proposals that would add a 17th game to the regular season schedule, reduce the preseason and bring a boost in overall revenues for the players.

PLAYER REPS SEND NEW CBA TO UNION MEMBERS FOR APPROVAL

“F—k that s—t,” Pouncey, who is one of the Steelers’ union reps, said in his tirade. “Our NFLPA, the dudes at the top, the leaders, man that s—t is all f---king bulls—t. F—k that, They ain’t looking out for the best of the players.

“If any player on any one of our teams, if y’all hurting for rent money or anything while we go through this lockout, call us. Man, we got way more money than what they had back in the days.”

He called for other veteran plays to “stand the f—k up” and oppose the deal.

NFL DRAFT PROSPECT JUSTIN JEFFERSON: ODELL BECKHAM JR'S CASH WAS DONATED TO CHURCH

“They trying to sign this bulls—t a-s deal just so these motherf---ers and the sitting president can go around and smile and say, ‘I got something done.’ You ain’t got s—t done!”

Pouncey has not been the only one critical of the proposed CBA.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers also objected to the deal, ESPN reported. Rodgers reportedly sought more free time for players in the offseason.

Richard Sherman and J.J. Watt have also been opposed to the deal.

Earlier Wednesday, players reps voted to send a new deal already approved by the owners to the full union membership. A simple majority of some 2,000 players must accept the agreement for it to go into effect this year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.