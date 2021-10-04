Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Pittsburgh Steelers
Published

Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster explains slamming tablet on sidelines

JuJu Smith-Schuster has not scored a touchdown this season

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 4 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 4

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster appeared to let his emotions get the best of him during the team’s loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

Smith-Schuster was on the sideline reviewing a play on the tablet and threw the device in rage over what he saw and put his head into his hands.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Green Bay Packers cornerback Eric Stokes (21) defends the pass intended for Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) during the first quarter at Lambeau Field.

Green Bay Packers cornerback Eric Stokes (21) defends the pass intended for Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) during the first quarter at Lambeau Field. (Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports)

After the game, he was asked what made him react the way he did.

"I’m human. I have feelings. I was on the sideline, I got upset with myself, because I make those plays. I never show emotion on the sidelines, just because I know that I’m always being watched. A game like this, in a critical time and situation like that, I’m frustrated with myself. I’m not mad at the team, I’m not mad at the play-calling, I’m not mad at Ben for making the throw. It’s all on me," he said, via the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Green Bay Packers' De'Vondre Campbell stops Pittsburgh Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster from getting a first down during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis.

Green Bay Packers' De'Vondre Campbell stops Pittsburgh Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster from getting a first down during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

STEELERS' JOE HADEN DENIES HE WAS OFFSIDES ON WOULD-BE SPECIAL TEAMS TOUCHDOWN

Smith-Schuster was targeted eight times during the game but only had two catches. Ben Roethlisberger was criticized for overthrowing Smith-Schuster as well. The wide receiver finished with two catches for 11 yards.

The Pro Bowl wide receiver has 15 catches for 129 yards this season. He has not found the back of the end zone.

Pittsburgh Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster catches a pass with Green Bay Packers' De'Vondre Campbell defending during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis.

Pittsburgh Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster catches a pass with Green Bay Packers' De'Vondre Campbell defending during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Pittsburgh lost to the Packers, 27-17, and have lost three consecutive games.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com