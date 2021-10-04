Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster explains slamming tablet on sidelines

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster appeared to let his emotions get the best of him during the team’s loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

Smith-Schuster was on the sideline reviewing a play on the tablet and threw the device in rage over what he saw and put his head into his hands.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

After the game, he was asked what made him react the way he did.

"I’m human. I have feelings. I was on the sideline, I got upset with myself, because I make those plays. I never show emotion on the sidelines, just because I know that I’m always being watched. A game like this, in a critical time and situation like that, I’m frustrated with myself. I’m not mad at the team, I’m not mad at the play-calling, I’m not mad at Ben for making the throw. It’s all on me," he said, via the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

STEELERS' JOE HADEN DENIES HE WAS OFFSIDES ON WOULD-BE SPECIAL TEAMS TOUCHDOWN

Smith-Schuster was targeted eight times during the game but only had two catches. Ben Roethlisberger was criticized for overthrowing Smith-Schuster as well. The wide receiver finished with two catches for 11 yards.

The Pro Bowl wide receiver has 15 catches for 129 yards this season. He has not found the back of the end zone.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Pittsburgh lost to the Packers, 27-17, and have lost three consecutive games.