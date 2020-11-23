Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster misses a step, sustains injury after slipping on penalty flag

Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster suffered an odd injury in Sunday’s win over the Jacksonville Jaguars that could see him miss a game because of Pittsburgh’s short week.

Smith-Schuster, who turned 24 on Sunday, was walking off the field during the second half of the game when he unknowingly stepped on a penalty flag and appeared to tweak his ankle.

He hobbled off the field and was limited for the remainder of the game.

Head coach Mike Tomlin said Smith-Schuster wasn’t seriously injured but it could be an issue with the Steelers playing again on Thursday, ESPN reported.

The official injury was listed as an ankle/toe injury.

Ben Roethlisberger completed 32 of 46 passes for 267 yards, with two touchdowns to help the Steelers secure their undefeated record (10-0) over the Jaguars in a 27-3 victory.

