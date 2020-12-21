Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster dances on Bengals' logo after backlash from last week

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster’s pregame dancing on the opposing team’s logo didn’t sit well with the Buffalo Bills prior to their matchup last week.

The Bills apparently used it as motivation and pulled out a 26-15 win over the Steelers.

Fast-forward to one week later, Smith-Schuster decided to keep his pregame ritual going prior to Pittsburgh’s game against their AFC North rival Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football.

"They told to stop dancing on the logo and not to be yourself so…" Smith-Schuster wrote on his social media account with a video of himself dancing at the 50-yard line.

After he did his routine, Smith-Schuster spiked the football on the Bengals’ logo before walking away. The young wide receiver went viral on social media this season after performing popular TikTok dances on the logos of his opponents.

Smith-Schuster got pushback from Bills’ players last week for dancing at midfield on their logo.

Bills safety Jordan Poyer said they noticed Smith-Schuster dancing on their logo before the game and that hyped them up.

"That turns you up a little bit. Gets you a second itch to play with some extra fire," Poyer said.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen gathered his team in the tunnel before kickoff and had a simple message: "Let them do all the talking and the f---ing dancing, we f---ing work."

Smith-Schuster and the Steelers will look to end a two-game losing streak on Monday night.

Fox News' Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.