Steelers' James Conner surprises mother with new home

Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner stepped his game up for mom.

Conner shared a video of him surprising his mother, Kelly Bibbs, with the new home. Conner geotagged the photo as being in Erie, Pa.

“Welcome HOME Ma! You’ve sacrificed so much and we can’t thank you enough! You’re the reason I go to work day in and day out, to finally give you a place you can call Home. I Love you,” he captioned the video.

Conner enlisted the help of his brothers. When Bibbs entered the home, Conner was standing there near balloons that read “Welcome Home.”

Bibbs was in tears as she walked through the house.

Conner’s big surprise for his mother came about a month after he gifted his father a new truck.

The former Pittsburgh standout is about to enter his fourth season with the Steelers. He was injured for most of the 2019 season but still managed to be productive.

Conner rushed for 464 yards and four touchdowns last season. He broke out in 2018, rushing for 973 yards in 13 games with 12 touchdowns.

Conner expressed his willingness to play during the 2020 season despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Conner previously fought Hodgkin's lymphoma while at Pittsburgh.

“Honestly, it truly doesn’t,” Conner told ESPN’s Adam Schefter in a podcast interview in May when asked if the virus has heightened his concerns.

“I am so far removed from [cancer treatments] — I am going on four years now — so just talking with my doctor, I have great relationship with him, Dr. [Stanley] Marks, he said, ‘You don’t have anything to worry about as far your immune system or any of that.’ I am far removed, and our bodies are constantly healing and changing. So I have no concerns with that,” Conner said.