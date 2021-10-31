Disastrous Steelers fake field goal attempt leads to kicker's injury

The Pittsburgh Steelers tried to catch the Cleveland Browns off guard on Sunday by faking a field goal just a few yards from the goal line.

Steelers kicker Chris Boswell took a direct snap while looking like he was getting ready to attempt a field goal in the second quarter. Boswell rolled to his right and tried to find a receiver in the back of the end zone.

The pass sailed over the receiver’s head and Boswell was hit hard by Browns defensive lineman Jordan Elliott. Boswell is 6-foot-2, 185 pounds, while Elliott is 6-foot-4 and 303 pounds. Boswell was definitely feeling the aftereffects of the hit.

He was slow to get up on the sideline and was later ruled out of the game with a concussion.

Some wondered whether the officials missed a potential roughing the pass call as Boswell was pushed a few feet and landed hard after he threw the pass.

Boswell had been one of the most efficient kickers in the game. He was 11-for-12 on field-goal attempts and 12-for-12 on extra points going into the Browns game.

The Steelers and Browns were meeting for the first time since Cleveland knocked Pittsburgh out of the playoffs last season.