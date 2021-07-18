Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Pittsburgh Steelers
Published

Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins looking to sue IG model for $20,000 after wife punched him out

Haskins reportedly suffered substantial injuries in the alleged assault

By Matt Loede | OutKick
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 18 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 18

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Former Washington first-round draft pick quarterback Dwayne Haskins is reportedly in hot water after he requested money back from an IG model becuase now he’s married.

Reports say that the quarterback is asking for $20,000 for ‘back pay’ because now he is married and his wife His knocked his teeth out for going to a club.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The IG model in question is Vanessa Chantal, who boasts over 60,000 IG followers.

The wife of Haskins, Kalabrya Gondrezick-Haskins, is facing a felony charge of battery and domestic violence resulting in bodily harm stemming from the alleged altercation back on July 3rd at The Cosmopolitan.

STEELERS' DWAYNE HASKINS SUSTAINED 'SUBSTANIAL INJURIES' IN INCIDENT WITH WIFE, POLICE SAY

A police report obtained by ESPN states that Gondrezick-Haskins is accused of punching Haskins in the mouth,

The former Washington quarterback got some damage done to his face, as he has a split upper lip and a missing tooth and suffered other injuries.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He now will have to get his teeth fixed before he starts the quest to make the Steelers roster as either a second or third-string backup to starter Ben Roethlisberger.