Steelers' Chase Claypool, Minkah Fitzpatrick involved in practice fight: reports

A scrum broke out at Pittsburgh Steelers training camp on Monday with the start of the 2021 season less than two weeks away, according to multiple reports.

Steelers second-year wide receiver Chase Claypool and veteran safety Minkah Fitzpatrick were the main players in the fight. The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and DK Pittsburgh Sports were among the outlets who were told of the fight. Steelers coach Mike Tomlin didn’t comment on the matter.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I think we’re still in that training camp mode where it’s that competitive edge. People are getting chippy," Steelers defensive lineman Tyson Alualu told reporters, via the Post-Gazette. "I think it’s just part of the game. I don’t think it’s anything you have to look into. It’s part of the game. It’s part of football. But we understand we don’t want — especially our star players — we don’t want anyone getting hurt. We’ve got to be more smart."

STEELERS' JUJU SMITH-SCHUSTER APPEARS TO TAKE PART IN DANGEROUS MILK CRATE CHALLENGE

Claypool and Fitzpatrick are two of the top stars on the Steelers. Pittsburgh offensive lineman Kevin Dotson said he only saw a "big pile" but figured the competition between the two players could get intense and that someone could have bubbled up.

The 23-year-old wide receiver had 62 catches for 873 yards and nine touchdowns.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fitzpatrick was an All-Pro in 2020. He had four interceptions and 79 total tackles in his first full season with Pittsburgh. He’s had nine interceptions since the team acquired him from the Miami Dolphins during the 2019 season.