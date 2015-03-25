Steelers bring back tight end Matt Spaeth for second stint with club

Matt Spaeth is coming back to Pittsburgh.

The Steelers signed the free agent tight end on Monday, reuniting Spaeth with the club that selected him in the third round of the 2007 NFL Draft. The 29-year-old Spaeth spent his first four seasons with the Steelers before moving on to Chicago, where he caught just 13 passes for 78 yards and three touchdowns in 31 games.

Pittsburgh needs depth at tight end while two-time Pro Bowl tight end Heath Miller recovers from a devastating knee injury sustained in December against Cincinnati. Spaeth excels as a run blocker and the Steelers are hoping he can help a young offensive line.

Spaeth had a career-high 17 receptions in 2008 while helping the Steelers to their sixth Super Bowl title.