Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger, 3 other players added to reserve/COVID-19 list

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and three other players were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday, just one day after tight end Vance McDonald tested positive.

The Steelers issued a statement Tuesday morning confirming the four players were added to the list but would not say if they had tested positive.

“All will be isolated for five days and are not permitted in the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex,” the statement read.

“The players will need to pass COVID-19 tests throughout the week before they are potentially eligible to play against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. The players are permitted to take part in virtual meetings.”

Roethlisberger tested negative, according to ESPN. Sources say he will be allowed to visit the team’s training facility to rehab his knee that he injured over the weekend.

Sources also told the NFL Network that each player was considered a “high-risk” close contact with McDonald, who tested positive following the Steelers win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

Team spokesman Burt Lauten said the club was notified of McDonald's positive test on Monday morning and he immediately self-quarantined.

McDonald missed Friday’s practice with an “illness” but traveled to Dallas with the team and played 24 snaps against the Cowboys -- 20 on offense and four on special teams.

Potential for an outbreak or even the absence of a few players would be a devastating blow for the Steelers, who are 8-0 for the first time in franchise history.

