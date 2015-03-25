Stars recall 9-year veteran F Toby Peterson from AHL team, where he's spent most of season

The Dallas Stars have recalled veteran forward Toby Petersen from their American Hockey League affiliate.

Petersen has scored 23 points in 65 games with the AHL's Texas Stars this season. He has spent five of his nine years in the NHL with Dallas, including a 39-game stint last season in which he scored five points.

The 34-year-old Peterson has 81 points and 50 penalty minutes in 397 career NHL games.