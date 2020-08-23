Stanley Cup Playoffs: Tampa Bay Lightning, Boston Bruins face off in Round 2

The Boston Bruins are looking to keep up the momentum from their win over the Carolina Hurricanes when they take on the Tampa Bay Lightning in Round 2 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, beginning on Sunday night.

The Bruins entered the qualifying round of the playoffs as the top team in the NHL but quickly fell to the No. 4 seed after losing all three round robin games. Despite losing veteran goalie Tuukka Rask, the Bruins managed to change the pace of the series winning 2-1 in Game 5 Wednesday night to advance over the Canes.

The Lightning, who beat the Bruins 3-2 in the qualifying round, bested the Columbus Blue Jackets in Game 5 to advance to Round 2, even without star forward Steven Stamkos.

This series is poised to be a heated matchup which will boil down to the Bruins Defense vs. the Lightning’s offense - both of which are lacking key players.

WHAT TO KNOW

WHEN:

Game 1: Aug. 23, 8 p.m. ET

Game 2: Aug. 25, 7 p.m. ET

Game 3: Aug. 26, 8 p.m. ET

Game 4: Aug. 28, 7:30 p.m. ET

Game 5 (if necessary): Aug. 30, TBD

Game 6 (if necessary): Sept. 1, TBD

Game 7 (if necessary): Sept. 2, TBD

WHERE: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario

WHO’S MISSING? (via NHL.com)

LIGHTNING

Scratched: Mathieu Joseph, Braydon Coburn, Luke Schenn, Mitchell Stevens, Scott Wedgewood

Unfit to play: Steven Stamkos, Jan Rutta

BRUINS

Scratched: Anders Bjork, Trent Frederic, Karson Kuhlman, Nick Ritchie, Zach Senyshyn, Jeremy Lauzon, John Moore, Urho Vaakanainen, Jakub Zboril, Maxime Lagace