Stanley Cup Playoffs: New York Islanders, Washington Capitals face off in Round 1

If anyone knows how hot the Stanley Cup Playoffs' first-round series between the New York Islanders and Washington Capitals will be, it’s head coach Barry Trotz.

Just two years after helping the Capitals take home the franchise's first Stanley Cup in a win over the Vegas Golden Knights, Trotz now sits behind the Islanders bench hoping to do the same with New York.

“That group has a lot of pedigree, they’ve got a lot of star power,” Trotz said of his former team. “I think it’ll be a hell of a series.”

The Capitals struggled in the round-robin games, having lost to both the Philadelphia Flyers and the Tampa Bay Lightning. Star forward Alex Ovechkin wasn’t even on the board with points.

The Islanders, however, did a fine job in their series against the Florida Panthers, winning the series 3-1 and outsourcing their opponents 13-7.

“Obviously we know quite a bit about them. They won't back down, they'll work every second of every game. If we outwork them or match their work ethic we know we'll have success,” Capitals goalie Braden Holtby said, according to NHL.com.

“It's going to be a hard series, a fun series, and it's going to make for some really good hockey. Now it's up to us to make sure we're mentally committed. Everyone on our team has to be ready for that."

The Capitals have a competitive edge when comparing stats but it will come down to players like Ovechkin and T.J. Oshie being able to produce.

WHAT TO KNOW

WHEN:

Game 1: Aug. 12, 3 p.m. ET

Game 2: Aug. 14, 8 p.m. ET

Game 3: Aug. 15, 12 p.m. ET

Game 4: Aug. 18, 8 p.m. ET

Game 5 (if necessary): Aug. 20, TBD

Game 6 (if necessary): Aug. 22, TBD

Game 7 (if necessary): Aug. 23, TBD

WHERE: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Canda

TV: NBC Sports Washington, MSG, MSG Plus, NBC Sports

WHO’S MISSING? Islanders defenseman Johnny Boychuk is likely to return for Wednesday’s Game 1 after fully participating in Tuesday’s practice – a much-needed presence against the Capitals offense.

Capitals defenseman John Carlson will be a game-day decision.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.